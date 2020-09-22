|
|
|
JACOBS, Jennifer May. Peacefully in Cantabria Rest Home, Rotorua on September 21, 2020. Loved wife of the late Richard, mother of Connell, Hazel, Marion and Graeme, mother in law of Leanne, Graham, Reeyce and Barbara (partner of Graeme), Nana to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister and sister in law of Michael and Daphne. The funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Thursday, September 24 at 10am. To be followed by burial at The Domain Road Cemetery, Putaruru at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020