Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Domain Road Cemetery
Putaruru
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer JACOBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer May JACOBS

Add a Memory
Jennifer May JACOBS Notice
JACOBS, Jennifer May. Peacefully in Cantabria Rest Home, Rotorua on September 21, 2020. Loved wife of the late Richard, mother of Connell, Hazel, Marion and Graeme, mother in law of Leanne, Graham, Reeyce and Barbara (partner of Graeme), Nana to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister and sister in law of Michael and Daphne. The funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Thursday, September 24 at 10am. To be followed by burial at The Domain Road Cemetery, Putaruru at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -