Jennifer Mary (nee Stuart) (Jenny) MORGAN

Jennifer Mary (nee Stuart) (Jenny) MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Jennifer Mary (Jenny) (nee Stuart). On 8th July 2019 at Maygrove Village Hospital surrounded by her family, after a long, long illness; aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Murray for 50 years, much loved mother of Andrew, Peter and Natalie, mother in law of Kevin and good friend of Belinda and Carol. Loved Grandma of her eight grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 11.30am on Monday 15th July 2019. Rest in Peace In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, and these may be left at the Mass. The family would like to thank Mr Michael Rogers, the surgical team and staff of North Shore Hospital, and the staff of Maygrove Village Hospital, for the love and support shown to the family.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
