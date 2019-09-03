|
THOMAS, Jennifer Frances (nee Stilwell). Sadly passed away on 27 August 2019, after a brief illness. Much loved wife of Peter and adored mum and mother-in-law to Megan and Dave, Andrew, Kelly and Brent. Treasured Granny of William, Hamish, Ruby and Georgina. Jenny will be forever in our hearts. At Jenny's request, a small private service has been held. We would like to thank Hibiscus Hospice for the compassion and care they gave to Jenny and family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019