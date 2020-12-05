Home

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
outside at Taumata Reserve
Sandringham
View Map
Jennifer Eleanor GARGIULO

Jennifer Eleanor GARGIULO Notice
GARGIULO, Jennifer Eleanor. We sadly announce the passing of Jenny on the 1st December 2020. Adored partner of Floyd, much loved Mum of Daisy,Tim and Jim, most precious daughter to Trish and Salvi, adored sister of Anna, Katie and Moax and brother in law Will. Much loved sparkly friend to many. Jenny's laughter, light and beautiful chaos will be missed forever. A service will be held on the 7th December at 1pm, outside at Taumata Reserve, Sandringham, Auckland. Please bring a cushion or rug and be prepared for all weather conditions. The Natural Funeral Company PH 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
