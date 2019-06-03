Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Diane (Munro) KELLY

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Diane (Munro) KELLY Notice
KELLY, Jennifer Diane (nee Munro). Born November 22, 1944. Passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Keith. Loved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother of Michael, Sarah, James, Alannah, Andrew, Lindy, Florence, Sharon and Tim. "Forever a daughter of Clevedon." A service for Jennifer will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2 pm at her church, Clevedon Presbyterian, 3 Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon. Viewing by appointment through Resthaven, Manurewa. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Plunket New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.