KELLY, Jennifer Diane (nee Munro). Born November 22, 1944. Passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Keith. Loved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother of Michael, Sarah, James, Alannah, Andrew, Lindy, Florence, Sharon and Tim. "Forever a daughter of Clevedon." A service for Jennifer will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2 pm at her church, Clevedon Presbyterian, 3 Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon. Viewing by appointment through Resthaven, Manurewa. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Plunket New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
