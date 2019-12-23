Home

Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Dr Jennifer Colston known as Jenny (Jenny North, formerly Jenny Do) WILSON

Dr Jennifer Colston known as Jenny (Jenny North, formerly Jenny Do) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Dr Jennifer Colston, known as Jenny (Mrs Jenny North, formerly Mrs Jenny Doouss). Passed away peacefully with her loving husband Chris by her side on Friday 20 December 2019, aged 85. Much loved wife of Chris, loving mother of Helen and Karen, mother-in-law of Peter and John. Beloved Grandma of Rachel and Ivan, Simon and Caroline, Michelle, James, Emma and Caylah. Stepmother of Matt and Sam. Younger sister of Meredith (deceased 2014) and Florence. Well respected Obstetrician and Gynaecologist to many former patients. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home on Friday 27 December at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
