|
|
|
MACMILLAN, Jennifer Anne. Passed away peacefully on 24 November 2020, aged 81. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Vidal and Tracey and Victoria and Choppy. Former wife and friend to Ron. Cherished granny to Ethen, Connor, Alana, Kanoa, Anne, Alex and James. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Sunday 29 November 2020 at 10.30 am, followed by a private cremation. She will be missed. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020