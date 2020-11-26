Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer MACMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Anne MACMILLAN

Add a Memory
Jennifer Anne MACMILLAN Notice
MACMILLAN, Jennifer Anne. Passed away peacefully on 24 November 2020, aged 81. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Vidal and Tracey and Victoria and Choppy. Former wife and friend to Ron. Cherished granny to Ethen, Connor, Alana, Kanoa, Anne, Alex and James. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Sunday 29 November 2020 at 10.30 am, followed by a private cremation. She will be missed. Rest In Peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -