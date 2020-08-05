|
|
|
PERYER, Jennifer Ann. Passed away peacefully on 3 August 2020. Loved wife of Bryan for 60 years. Loved mother of Christopher, Simon and Jane and mother-in-law of Jaki, Julaiha and Simon. Grandmother of Catherine, Penny, Scarlett, Lucas, Hazel and Felix. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 12 August at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy hospice www.mercyhospice. org.nz would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Aroha Funerals 09-527-0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020