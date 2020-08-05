Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer PERYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ann PERYER

Add a Memory
Jennifer Ann PERYER Notice
PERYER, Jennifer Ann. Passed away peacefully on 3 August 2020. Loved wife of Bryan for 60 years. Loved mother of Christopher, Simon and Jane and mother-in-law of Jaki, Julaiha and Simon. Grandmother of Catherine, Penny, Scarlett, Lucas, Hazel and Felix. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 12 August at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy hospice www.mercyhospice. org.nz would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Aroha Funerals 09-527-0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -