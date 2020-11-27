|
GIBBS, Jennifer Ann (Jenny) (nee Young). Born August 09, 1945. Passed away on November 26, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jenny Gibbs. Doting 'wife boss' of Laurie, loving and inspiring Mum and Mother-in-law to Kiri, Jodie, Steve and Mark, and the proud and doting Nanny to Phoebe, Pyper, Taylor and Devon, their partners Matt and Campbell and fur baby "Winston". Our hearts are full with love from you and for you. You will be missed and cherished across time. A private memorial celebration will be held for Jenny.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020