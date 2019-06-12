|
|
|
GRAHAM, Jennifer Ann (Jenny) (nee Service). On Sunday 9th June 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Mary Shapley Retirement Home, Whakatane, aged 86. Beloved wife and best friend of John, for 63 years. Cherished mother of Michael and Jaffit, Judith and Philip, Sue and Neil. Adored nana of Louise, Jessica, Rosalie, Thomas, Rumi, Stephanie and Reina. Great grandmother of Romeo. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 14th June at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the family of Jenny Graham, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
