HARTIGAN, Jennifer Ann (Jenny) (nee Osborne). Jenny passed away peacefully in Townsville, Queensland, Australia on Tuesday 21st July, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of Max (deceased). Much loved Mum, Granny and Great Granny of Mike and Annabelle; Tony and Jo; Patty and Courtney; Brendan and their respective Families. Jenny's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 30th July at Morleys Funeral Home, Townsville commencing at 4.00 pm (NZST). "Reunited With Dad" The Service will be live streamed at www.morleys.net.au/ upcoming-services Townsville, Australia Ph +61-7-4779-4744
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020