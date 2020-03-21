|
|
|
WHYTE, Jennifer Alexandra (Jenny). Passed away suddenly on Monday 16th March 2020, at her home in Auckland. Much loved daughter of Bruce Whyte and the late Merle Whyte, cherished sister of Robert Whyte, sister in-law of Lesley Whyte, and much loved Aunt of Christian Whyte and Cameron Whyte. Memorial donations can be made to New Zealand. Mental Health Foundation at any BNZ branch. In accordance with the families wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Now at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020