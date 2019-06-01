|
|
|
WYNNE-JONES, Jenefer Clestrain (Jenefer) (nee Fea). Born January 10, 1930. Passed away on May 31, 2019. Dearly beloved wife for 67 years of Geoffrey, adored mother of Peter, Jeremy, Stephen, Rodney and Julie, mother-in-law of Jacqueline, Christine, Elizabeth, Diane and Mick. Much loved grandmother of Victoria, James, Alexander, Ben, Liam, Simon, Thomas, David, Amy, Ryan and Jade. At rest. Funeral details to be advised. All communications to James Hill, Funeral Directors, Grey Street, Claudelands
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More