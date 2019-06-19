|
WINSTANLEY, Jeffrey. Of Paraparaumu. On Monday, 17 June 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, with family around him. Much loved father of Dona, and Stephen and Alona; Grandad Jeffrey of Trent, Gracen, Tegan, and Elliot; former husband of the late Julie; and dearly loved by Aunty Bonnie. A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm on Friday, 21 June, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages to 12 Rodrigo Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6022. Friends are welcome to visit Jeff at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home between 4.00pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, 20th June, or between 10.00am and 12 noon before his service on Friday. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
