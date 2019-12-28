|
CLAY, Jeffrey Ronald (Furry). On 26 December 2019, peacefully at Harbour Hospice, aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Fiona. Cherished father and father-in-law of Dianne and Neil, Alison and Ross, Jennifer and Matt. Roguish grandad to Rachel, Callum, Michael, Jessie, Kieran, Shannon and Luke. Jeff's life will be celebrated at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 30 December at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019