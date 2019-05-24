Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Raymond (Jeff) RICHARDS

Notice Condolences

Jeffrey Raymond (Jeff) RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS, Jeffrey Raymond (Jeff). Passed away peacefully 21st May 2019. Dearly loved son of Val Morrow, brother to Glenn and Michelle, Caralyn and Mark, uncle to Kelly, Chris, Nathan, Jarrod and Brent. Many thanks to Management and Staff at Emerge Aotearoa, Te Whare Hurihuri Residential Services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Emerge Aotearoa, PO Box 259 353, Botany, 2163. A service for Jeff will be held at Grahams Funeral Services, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Monday 27th May, at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.