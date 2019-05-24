|
|
|
RICHARDS, Jeffrey Raymond (Jeff). Passed away peacefully 21st May 2019. Dearly loved son of Val Morrow, brother to Glenn and Michelle, Caralyn and Mark, uncle to Kelly, Chris, Nathan, Jarrod and Brent. Many thanks to Management and Staff at Emerge Aotearoa, Te Whare Hurihuri Residential Services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Emerge Aotearoa, PO Box 259 353, Botany, 2163. A service for Jeff will be held at Grahams Funeral Services, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Monday 27th May, at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More