ST CLAIR, Jeffrey Keith (Jeff). Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice, after a short battle with cancer. Best friend and loving husband of Carol. Loved father of Libby and Liam. Son of Olga and the late Keith St Clair. Brother and brother-in-law to Chris and Mike, Lorraine and Brent, Les and Dorretta, Anne and Robert, Meg, Billy and Marion. Special thanks to the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful help. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Friday 4 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communication to the St Clair Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019