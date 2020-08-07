Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Jeffrey John SANDS

Jeffrey John SANDS Notice
SANDS, Jeffrey John. Passed away in Taupo after a brief illness on Wednesday 5th August 2020, in his 74th year. Cherished husband of Vivienne, brother of Annette, brother-in-law of Graham and John, and sadly missed by members of the Dalziel, Kynaston, Wilson and Leslie families. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit street, Taupo on Monday 10th August at 2pm followed by private cremation. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020
