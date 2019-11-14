Home

Jeffrey Gordon (Jeff) CLARK


1966 - 2019
Jeffrey Gordon (Jeff) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Jeffrey Gordon (Jeff). Born April 20, 1966. Passed away November 09, 2019. We lost Jeff after a short battle with cancer, aged 53. Dearly loved son of Jean and the late Bob, brother to Jackie, father to Aryana and Emma and uncle to Josh. He fought a brave battle and while he was so very ill he was content and accepting in his final days at Totara Hospice. Heartfelt thanks to all that supported us along this journey. A private service was held on Wednesday 13 November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
