Jeffery William (Jeff) HANLEY

Jeffery William (Jeff) HANLEY Notice
HANLEY, Jeffery William, (Jeff). On Saturday, 18th April 2020 Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Loved son of the late Betty and Errol ( Doc). Loving husband and best mate of Trish. Adored father of Kyle, Nathan and their partners, Pops to Butch. Much loved grandad of Emma, Grace, Ryan, Kade, Jazzlynn and step grandad of Damien and Aden. "Ride that bucket hard handles and we've got $10 bucks on Devoted". A private cremation will be held and a celebration of Jeff's life will be announced at a later date. All communications to: South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
