Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
HAWKINS, Jeff. Passed away on 3 September 2020 surrounded by his beloved girls. Aged 74. Dearly loved husband to Gwenda for 54 years. The best Dad and Father-in-law to Pauline and Andrew, Stephanie and Andrew, Vanessa and Steve. Awesome Grandad to Courtney, Oliver, Ford, Gene, Eva, Abby, Louis and Clark. We can not begin to imagine our lives without you. Arohanui. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private ceremony will take place at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 10 September 2020, at 2pm. Livestream available. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
