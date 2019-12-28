|
GRACE, Jeannie. Passed away peacefully with her family around her on 26 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved Mother and Mother in Law of Paul and Wendy, Judy, Philip (Deceased) and Annie, Lisa and Mark, Cathy and Nigel, Bridget, Louise and Michael. Loved Nana and Nani to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Rosary will be held for Jeannie at the Little Sisters of the Poor Rest Home, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay on Monday 30 December 2019 at 6.30pm and a Requiem Funeral Mass will be held at Our lady of The Sacred Heart Church, Banff Avenue, Epsom on Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff and Sisters at The Little Sisters of the Poor Rest Home for their incredible love and care of Mum during her stay there. Deo Gratias.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019