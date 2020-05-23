|
ALLEN, Jeanne Lorraine (nee Norrish). Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Heights Care Centre on Saturday 16 May 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Susan, and Anne. A much loved Grandma and Great Grandmother. A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Selwyn Heights. A private cremation has been held and will be followed by a celebration of Jeanne's life at a later date
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020