Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura Angican Church
Coles Crescent, Papakura
View Map
SPEEDY, Jeanne Elizabeth Mary. On 8th August 2020. Peacefully, aged 89 years. Dearly loved Wife of Tristram (Deceased). Adored Mother of Ben and James and Mother in law of Katie. Much loved by her Grandchildren Laurence, Alexandra, Evangeline, Emmie and Samuel. Jeanne lived life to the full, with integrity, wisdom and love, now with the Lord. A Memorial Service with Requiem Eucharist will be Celebrated at the Papakura Angican Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Saturday 28th November 2020 at 11am. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
