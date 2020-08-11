|
SPEEDY, Jeanne Elizabeth Mary. On August 8, 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Tristram (deceased). Adored mother of Ben and James, and mother in law of Katie. Much loved by her grandchildren Laurence, Alexandra, Evangeline, Emmie and Samuel. Jeanne lived life to the full, with integrity, wisdom and love. Now with the Lord. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at the Papakura Anglican Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Thursday July 13, 2020 at 11.30am prior to a private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020