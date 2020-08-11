Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne SPEEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Elizabeth Mary SPEEDY

Add a Memory
Jeanne Elizabeth Mary SPEEDY Notice
SPEEDY, Jeanne Elizabeth Mary. On August 8, 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Tristram (deceased). Adored mother of Ben and James, and mother in law of Katie. Much loved by her grandchildren Laurence, Alexandra, Evangeline, Emmie and Samuel. Jeanne lived life to the full, with integrity, wisdom and love. Now with the Lord. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at the Papakura Anglican Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Thursday July 13, 2020 at 11.30am prior to a private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -