Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette MEIKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette (Standing) MEIKLE

Add a Memory
Jeanette (Standing) MEIKLE Notice
MEIKLE, Jeanette (nee Standing). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa on Wednesday 22nd January 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Andrea, Shelley and Trev, Alan and Halina, Ian and Bev. Cherished grandmother of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. "You'll find me somewhere over the rainbow." A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -