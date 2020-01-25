|
MEIKLE, Jeanette (nee Standing). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa on Wednesday 22nd January 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Andrea, Shelley and Trev, Alan and Halina, Ian and Bev. Cherished grandmother of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. "You'll find me somewhere over the rainbow." A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020