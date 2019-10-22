|
McFARLAND, Jeanette (nee Macdonald). Aged 84 years on 18th October 2019. Loved wife of the late Travis McFarland. Dearly loved sister of Dorothy Jelicich (deceased), Flora Brown (deceased) and Carrol Elliott. A service for Jeanette will be held at St Lukes Presbyterian Church 130 Remuera Rd on Thursday 24 October at 11am followed by private cremation. All corresponence to the McFarland family, PO Box 59127, Mangere Bridge 2151. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019