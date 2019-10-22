Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette McFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette (Macdonald) McFARLAND

Add a Memory
Jeanette (Macdonald) McFARLAND Notice
McFARLAND, Jeanette (nee Macdonald). Aged 84 years on 18th October 2019. Loved wife of the late Travis McFarland. Dearly loved sister of Dorothy Jelicich (deceased), Flora Brown (deceased) and Carrol Elliott. A service for Jeanette will be held at St Lukes Presbyterian Church 130 Remuera Rd on Thursday 24 October at 11am followed by private cremation. All corresponence to the McFarland family, PO Box 59127, Mangere Bridge 2151. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.