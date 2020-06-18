Home

Service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Paihia ex Serviceman's Club
Joyce's Road
Paihia
Jeanette Mary (Connon) GALLOWAY

Jeanette Mary (Connon) GALLOWAY Notice
GALLOWAY, Jeanette Mary (nee Connon). Passed away peacefully June 15th 2020 after a battle bravely fought with grace and dignity. Darling wife and companion of Peter for 47 years, loving mother and mother in law to Tara and Mark Parrant and Brett. Adored Grandma of Nathan and Katie. Rest in Peace - you will be in our hearts and minds forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whangarei Hospice, PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112, would be appreciated by Jeanette's family as we are incredibly grateful for the amazing care provided by the teams at Hospice Kerikeri and North Haven Hospice Whangarei. A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at Paihia ex Serviceman's Club, Joyce's Road, Paihia at 12.30pm, Monday 22nd June 2020. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Galloway Family P. O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020
