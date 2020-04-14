|
JOHNSON, Jeanette Marie (nee Tuck). Born 12 September 1928. Peacefully in her sleep on 12 April 2020 at Edenvale Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Johnson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Graham Jex, Sarah Johnson and Larry Temperley. Treasured grandmother of Nolan and Nora, Natalie and Ian, Karina, and great grandmother of Andre and Talia. Due to the current circumstances there will be a cremation with a memorial at a later date. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Edenvale Home for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020