Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
The Thames on Kirkwood
100 Kirkwood Street
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
WALLACE, Jeanette Mae (nee Roberts). Passed away peacefully on 7th September 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Gil, adored Mum of Tracey and Ron, Shelley and Paul, Rhys and Maria. Cherished and adored Nana of Danielle and Caleb, Brianna and Jacob. 'Mum will be missed immensely and we will forever cherish those special memories'. Following Mum's wishes a private family service will be held in Thames on Friday 11th September. Friends are welcome to join with the family at The Thames on Kirkwood, 100 Kirkwood Street, after the service on Friday, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Tararu Rest Home who became her second family. 'Rest In Peace Mum xx'.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
