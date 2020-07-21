|
|
|
GOLDWATER, Jeanette. Died 19 June 2020, at home with her family. As the pillar of her family and a friend to everyone she met, she will be sorely missed by many. She will be farewelled at Goldie Estate, Waiheke Island, Thursday 23 July at 1.30pm. A bus will meet the 12pm ferry from Auckland. Special thanks to all those who helped care for her - Rebecca, Catriona and team, Mags, and Motutapu Ward. No flowers - please give blood if you are able.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020