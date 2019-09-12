|
EDWARDS, Jeanette Faye (Darling) (nee Dockary). Formerly Jean Brown; Passed away 9 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Lenny Edwards. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lenard, Craig and Christine, and the late Donna. Loved daughter of Keith Jones. Step-mother and mother-in-law of Angeline and Alan Oats; and Mark Wade. Loved Nana of Greg, Kale and Matthew. Sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine, Gayle and David, Wendy and Mark, Robyn, Paula and Brady; Steve, the late Gavin and the late Raymond. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 13 September at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Hospice North Shore Trust, Po Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019