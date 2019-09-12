Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Faye (nee Dockary) (Darling) EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Jeanette Faye (nee Dockary) (Darling) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Jeanette Faye (Darling) (nee Dockary). Formerly Jean Brown; Passed away 9 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Lenny Edwards. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lenard, Craig and Christine, and the late Donna. Loved daughter of Keith Jones. Step-mother and mother-in-law of Angeline and Alan Oats; and Mark Wade. Loved Nana of Greg, Kale and Matthew. Sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine, Gayle and David, Wendy and Mark, Robyn, Paula and Brady; Steve, the late Gavin and the late Raymond. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 13 September at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Hospice North Shore Trust, Po Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.