Davis Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Jeanette ELLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette (McMullen) ELLISON

Jeanette (McMullen) ELLISON Notice
ELLISON, Jeanette (nee McMullen). Passed away on Thursday 31st October 2019, aged 79 years, surrounded by her loved ones in her own home. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Treasured mother and mother -in- law to David and Justine, Sandra, and the late Stephen. Very proud Grandmother to Brooke, Cara, Paul and Sarah. Great Grandmother to Sebastian (Sebbie). We hold you tightly in our hearts. We will miss you dearly. Rest in peace Mum. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
