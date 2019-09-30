Home

Jeanette Eleanor (Sykes) LINKLATER

Jeanette Eleanor (Sykes) LINKLATER
LINKLATER, Jeanette Eleanor (nee Sykes). Of Palmerston North, aged 85 years, died peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Malcolm Wood, Donna and Johnathan Mason, Allan (deceased), Stuart and Joanne (Auckland). Loved Gran of Linda and Samuel, Christopher, Matthew and Daniel, Kate and Isaac. Special thanks to the staff of ED and Ward 23 at Palmerston North Hospital. A service for Jeanette will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 1.30pm. "Will be sadly missed". R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
