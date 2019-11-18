Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's by the Sea, Community Church
Albert Street
Whitianga
WESTON, Jeanette Davina. Passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday evening, 15th November 2019; aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Earle, loving mother of Jill and Kelvin Cherry, Glennis and Russell Beddis, and Mary and David Green. Loved Nana of 7 granddaughters (Aliesha, Keryn, Jordan, Shannon, Crystal, Danielle, Brooklyn) and grandson (Colville). Great- Nana to 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea, Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Wednesday 20th November, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to: PO Box 457 Whitianga. Special thanks to Vida for her wonderful care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
