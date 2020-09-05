Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
PINK, Jeanette Claire. Of Raumati South. Peacefully at Summerset Care Centre on Friday 4 September 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother of David and Maree, and Joanne and Craig. Adored Grandma of Lisa, Renee and Justin, and Alice and Great Grandmother to Ryan and Emma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Sincere thanks to the team at Summerset for their love and care. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Monday 7 September 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
