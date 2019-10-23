|
DAVIS, Jeanette Beatrice. Passed away on 18th October 2019, aged 85 years, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Kim, and adored mother-in-law to Lynn. Cherished Grandma to Ryan, Bryce and Taylin. A service will be held at Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson at 10.30am on Tuesday 29th October 2019. "Do not shed tears when I have gone but smile instead because I have lived."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019