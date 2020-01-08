|
CROWE, Jeanette Anne (nee Norman) (Jean). Born December 4, 1938. Passed away on January 7, 2020. "The old Crowe has finally fallen off her branch." Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved Sister of Betty and Joy, Aunt of Ann and Lee, Mother of Judy and Ray, proud grandmother of Matthew, Mikaela, Hunter and Ella, great grandmother of Tyler, Keira, and little Akasha. Jean will be sadly missed by all her family and friends... loved forever, never forgotten. Many thanks to Glenbrae for taking care of her and easing her suffering.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020