McMILLAN, Jeanette Abigail Isabel. Born July 21, 1941. Passed away on January 16, 2020 peacefully at Peacehaven Resthome. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loved mother, mother in-law of Warren and Jean, Peter and Michelle, Stuart, Gavin, Andrew and Cheryl. Loved grandmother to Josh, Nick, Jono and Alex. Loved Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. The service will be held on Monday 20th January at 1pm, Chapel 2 at Waikumete Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please pass on any donations in Jeanette's name to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020