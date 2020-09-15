|
ROWLLINGS, Jeanagh Evelyn. Born April 28, 1942. Passed away unexpectedly at home on September 13, 2020. Loved wife of the late Warne Rowllings, dearly loved mother of Paul, Blair and Marnie, mother-in-law to Louise, Cath and Alex. Beloved Oma of Naomi, Gabi, Rebecca, Jessica and Luna. Funeral to be held at St Marks Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neuron Disease Association NZ. We will miss you every day darling Mum. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020