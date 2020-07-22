Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean WILSON

Add a Memory
Jean WILSON Notice
WILSON, Jean. On 20 July 2020 peacefully at her residence, Howick aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack (Dufty). Loved mother and mother in law of Geoff and Judy, Cherry and Garry, Alastair and Janet and the late Fraser. Treasured Gran of Nick, James, Sarah, and Michael. Great Gran of Jack, Mia, Aless, and Isabel. A service for Jean will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe Auckland on Friday 24 July at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -