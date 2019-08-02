Home

Jean Unita QUIGLEY

Jean Unita QUIGLEY Notice
QUIGLEY, Jean Unita. Beloved Mother, Nana, Great Nana, passed away peacefully on 31st July, to join her much loved husband Jim, in spirit. Devoted Mother to Shirley, Will and Brian and adored Nana to Richard, Anna, Daniel, Rachel, Belinda and the late Timothy. Great Nana to Lyric, Ava, Adele, Alexa and Penelope. The family invites all family and friends of Jean to honour and celebrate her legacy with them at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 150 Great South Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 6th August at 1.30pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
