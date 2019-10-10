|
RALPH, Jean Smith. In loving memory of the Matriarch of the Ralph family. Passed away at home with her daughter by her side on 6 October 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Kerrin. Sister and sister-in-law of Josie and Rob, the late William and Alistair. Loved aunty of Janette and Neil, Christine and Neil, the late Alistair, John and Kirsten, Matthew and Kara, the late Andrew, David and Debbie. Treasured great aunt to Timothy and Marcia, Sharne and Justin, Evan, James, William, and Alec, Connor, Keira, Paige, and Finn and great great aunt to Chloe, Eliza, and Imogen. A gathering to celebrate Jean's life will be held today 10th October at 1pm at Tipene Funeral Home, 31 Paramount Drive, Henderson, followed by light refresments, thereafter a private cremation at Waikumete. Those who we have loved never really leave us. They live on forever in our hearts and cast their radiant light on our every shadow. She will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019