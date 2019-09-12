Home

Jean Ross BRLJEVICH

Jean Ross BRLJEVICH Notice
BRLJEVICH, Jean Ross. Peacefully at Haruru Falls on Sunday 8 September 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Judith and John; Ross and Margaret; Keith and Kim and Paul and Jenni. Loved grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 12. Loved sister of Stewart, Russel and Trish. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private family service has been held. All communications C/o Unit 7, 24 Selwyn Road, Paihia, 0200.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
