Jean Rosalind CHRISTALL

Jean Rosalind CHRISTALL Notice
CHRISTALL, Jean Rosalind. Passed away peacefully at home with her loving children by her side. Cherished daughter of Esme and Claude Phillips. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Ian Ross, Grant Christall and Lorraine and Tony Reade. A loved Grandmother to Gemma, Olivia and Kirsten. A friend to Paula Radford. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. Messages can be sent to 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, 7011 or [email protected] shirley.com. A private cremation service has taken place to celebrate Jean's life. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
