|
|
|
ROBINSON, Jean Priscilla. Passed peacefully at home on 6th January 2020. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her partner Frank, her children Allen, Wayne and Darcy, all her grandchildren, and brothers and sisters Hazel, Arthur, Phyllis, Keith, Joyce, Mavis, and the late John. Sincere thanks to the wonderful loving support from neighbours Ron and Alison, and the caring Ambulance officers and staff of Thames and Waikato hospitals. A service to farewell Jean will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Monday 13th January at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020