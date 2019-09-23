|
PARKER, Jean Phyllis. On 20th September 2019 at Hilda Ross Hospital. Aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved Mother of Carolyn, Judy, Patricia, Bonnie and Bill. Loved Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana. Dear Friend of many. A service for Jean will be held on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 1.00pm at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, RD4 Matangi; Hamilton. All communications to Jean Parker's Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019