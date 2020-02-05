|
|
|
JACQUET, Jean-Philippe. Passed away tragically on 2nd February 2020. Loving husband of Esther. Adored father and father-in-law of Jean-Christophe and Lucy, Marc-Antoine, and Marie- H?lène . The funeral for Jean-Philippe will be held at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside on Saturday 15th February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save The Children in Jean-Philippe's memory. All communications to The Jacquet Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020