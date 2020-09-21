|
ORPIN, Jean. Aged 89, passed away in Maunu, 18th September 2010. Peace at last. Cherished wife of Maurice, treasured Mother to Peter, Steve, Jenny and Jon, Alan and Ayu, and much loved Grandmother to Grace, Luke, Sophie, Isaac, Kamalia and Renee. So dearly loved and so sadly missed. A life made beautiful by her kindness, humility and helping hand to others' needs. Gentle and generous of heart, loved and respected by all she knew. A service for family and close friends will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday 23rd September at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, to be followed by an informal memorial celebration for everyone at the Vintage Car Club rooms at Heritage Park-Kiwi North facility (opposite Maunu Primary School) from 12:30pm. Special thanks to the caring staff and management at Selwyn Park Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers we encourage friends and family to make a donation to the Whangarei Bird Recovery Centre PO Box 10187, Te Mai Post Office, Whangarei 0143, so they can continue to care for sick and injured birds - a cause close to Jean's heart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020