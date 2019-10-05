Home

Jean Mountford BLASE

Jean Mountford BLASE Notice
BLASE, Jean Mountford. Passed away peacefully at The Booms Rest Home in Thames, on 3rd October 2019; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Chris for the past 67 years. Adored Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Such a loving and caring person. Will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 9th October, at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
